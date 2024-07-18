The News Roundup - Domestic

The U.S. Secret Service is under scrutiny following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania last weekend. Now Republicans are wondering how the violence will change the atmosphere at future events.

The Republican National Convention wrapped up on Thursday in Milwaukee and featured a mix of calls for unity, doubling down on party lines, border security talk, and a slew of misinformation.

On Monday, former President Trump met with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss obtaining Kennedy’s endorsement. Kennedy’s campaign team confirmed that this meeting did happen, but said that he’s not dropping out of the race.

Meanwhile, President Biden is both publicly and privately facing pressure from top Democrats to drop out of the race.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

