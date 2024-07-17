The value of a technical education in 2024

As the price of four-year colleges balloon and the job market becomes increasingly unstable, a new batch of workers are going another route: technical school.

Students enrolled in vocational-focused community colleges increased 16 percent from 2022 to 2023, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

A technical college in Florida says almost all their programs are close to capacity. And in Maine, enrollment in career and technical schools passed 10,000 students statewide for the first time.

So,what does atechnical educationlook like today? And howbeneficialis this path for students?

