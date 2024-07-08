If You Can Keep It: Presidential immunity, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden's candidacy

We’re processing the landmark ruling the Supreme Court handed down on Monday, July 1,in Trump v. United States.

The justices decided that presidents are immune from criminal prosecution for acts they carry out in their official capacity as leaders.

We turn to our panel to evaluate what that ruling means for the power of the Oval Office, our democracy, and the former president.

We also spend some time talking about the math behind Joe Biden’s decisionmaking regarding his candidacy following a poor debate performance.

