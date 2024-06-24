Stay up late on your phone? Get your sleep back on track with Life Kit

You know you need good sleep. Research shows it improves brain performance, enhances physical health and makes us more attentive to the people around us.

But actually getting it is the tricky part. Sometimes we’re too stressed to doze off. Or we get sucked into our phones. Or we wake up feeling groggy.

That's why Life Kit created our Guide to Better Sleep, a limited-run newsletter series that launches today. Over the course of a week, we'll send you science-backed strategies to help you sleep better, deeper and longer.

Sleep strategies, straight to your inbox

Life Kit spoke to over half a dozen sleep researchers, physicians and psychologists to gather science-backed tips. Our newsletters will cover:

Bedtime routines to help your brain unwind.

Lifestyle and sleep. This newsletter will cover diet, exercise and substances like alcohol and caffeine, which can all impact the quality of our rest.

Setting realistic expectations about nightly screen time. Sleep experts discuss the use of electronic devices before bed. How does the light affect our sleep?

Better sleep is possible

We hope our Guide to Better Sleep inspires you to try something new in your sleep routine. Start small, says sleep specialist Dr. Fariha Abbasi-Feinberg. “Emphasize one or two habits to change,” she says.

And think of these changes as little sleep experiments. “Every day gives us a chance to either make life better or not,” she says.

After this newsletter series ends, you'll receive weekly emails from Life Kit on lifestyle topics like health, money, relationships and more.

