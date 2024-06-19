More than music: ElsewhereFest to display a wide array of visual art exhibits

This weekend’s ElsewhereFest is primarily a music festival, but it will include a visual art element as well.

Elsethere at 215 N. St. Francis, Elsewhere Works at 235 N. Emporia and Naftzger Park are three of the eight dedicated art venues in use for ElsewhereFest. Gallery Alley is also participating.

Fifteen artists or art groups will exhibit in these spaces. The event begins Friday and runs through Saturday.

Many artists will exhibit traditional sculptures or paintings. There also will be new types of expression like Dreamverb exhibiting sound; Mason Talbot showing off light, and inside of Wave, Mike Miller will have a large colorful box.

Dance, mural work, photography, graffiti and immersive experiences are part of the arts event, too.

All arts exhibits are free and do not require a pass for entry.

More information is at elsewherefest.com.