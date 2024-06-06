© 2024 KMUW
The News Roundup - International

Published June 6, 2024 at 3:41 PM CDT
Palestinians watch smoke billowing following an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
An Israeli strike in Gaza killed at least forty people when it hit a school-turned-shelter run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees. Israel claimed that the school was being used as a Hamas compound, but did not provide evidence.

On Thursday, world leaders gathered in Normandy to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.In an address, President Biden thanked the veterans in attendance for their service.

In climate news, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres wants to tax the profits of fossil fuel companies.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

