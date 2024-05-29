What we learned from closing arguments in Trump's New York trial

Former President Donald Trump is in New York state court today as his “hush money” case goes to the jury.

Prosecutors are hoping to convict the former President on charges of falsifying business records to cover-up a hush money payment made toadult film star Story Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

The jury heard six hours of closing arguments Tuesday from both the prosecution and defense.

The 12-person jury is set to begin deliberations today. A unanimous decision is needed to convict or acquit the former president.

