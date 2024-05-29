Addressing mental health across cultures with the creator of Brown Girl Therapy

For children of immigrants who are straddling two worlds, mental health can be a unique struggle. According to a 2020 study, children of immigrants had nearly double the rate of psychological distress than their immigrant parents. And this population is only growing, with one in four children in the U.S. currently being a child of immigrants, according to a survey by KFF and the LA Times.

Therapy is bound by many Western ideas and rooted in whiteness. How to deal with the expectations, guilt, and dialogues of the bi-cultural experience can be a difficult road.

That’s whereSahaj Kaur Kohli comes in. She’s the creator of Brown Girl Therapy, an online mental health space for children of immigrants and those in BIPOC communities. She’s also the author of the new book, “But What Will People Say? Navigating Mental Health, Identity, Love, and Family Between Cultures.”

She writes about her own experiences while giving guidance and tools to others straddling two different worlds.

