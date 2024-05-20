© 2024 KMUW
Summer program provides free admission to museums, attractions

KMUW | By Ainsley Smyth
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Lu Anne Stephens
/
KMUW
Botanica is one of the many attractions included in the Sunflower Summer program.

Sunflower Summer provides access to more than 200 attractions.

Families with children in pre-K through 12th grade can get free admission to more than 200 attractions this summer.

Sunflower Summer provides a free ticket for each child and up to two adults to participating museums, state parks and other attractions across Kansas.

The program is organized by Kansas Tourism, a division of the state’s Department of Commerce, and lasts from May 25 to August 11.

To access tickets, families can download the Sunflower Summer app.

For a full list of attractions, and links to download the app, visit https://sunflowersummer.org/.

Participating attractions in and around Wichita include:

  • Botanica, Wichita
  • Cheney State Park
  • CityArts, Wichita
  • El Dorado State Park
  • Exploration Place, Wichita

  • Field Station: Dinosaurs, Derby

  • Great Plains Nature Center, Wichita
  • Harvey County Historical Museum and Archives, Newton
  • Hillsboro Museums
  • Hutchinson Zoo
  • Kansas African American Museum, Wichita

  • Kansas Aviation Museum, Wichita

  • Kansas Learning Center for Health, Halstead

  • Kansas Oil Museum, El Dorado

  • Kansas Wildlife Exhibit, Wichita

  • Kauffman Museum, Newton
  • Mark Arts, Wichita
  • Mennonite Heritage & Agricultural Museum, Goessel
  • Mid-America All-Indian Museum, Wichita
  • Museum of World Treasures, Wichita
  • National Glass Museum, Wellington
  • Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita
  • PBS Kansas Children's Education & Discovery Center, Wichita
  • Rock River Rapids, Derby
  • Sedgwick County Zoo, Wichita
  • Tanganyika Wildlife Park, Goddard
  • Ulrich Museum of Art, Wichita State University

  • Wichita Art Museum

  • Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum

  • Wichita Wind Surge
Ainsley Smyth
