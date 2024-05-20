Summer program provides free admission to museums, attractions

Families with children in pre-K through 12th grade can get free admission to more than 200 attractions this summer.

Sunflower Summer provides a free ticket for each child and up to two adults to participating museums, state parks and other attractions across Kansas.

The program is organized by Kansas Tourism, a division of the state’s Department of Commerce, and lasts from May 25 to August 11.

To access tickets, families can download the Sunflower Summer app.

For a full list of attractions, and links to download the app, visit https://sunflowersummer.org/.

Participating attractions in and around Wichita include: