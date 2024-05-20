Summer program provides free admission to museums, attractions
Sunflower Summer provides access to more than 200 attractions.
Families with children in pre-K through 12th grade can get free admission to more than 200 attractions this summer.
Sunflower Summer provides a free ticket for each child and up to two adults to participating museums, state parks and other attractions across Kansas.
The program is organized by Kansas Tourism, a division of the state’s Department of Commerce, and lasts from May 25 to August 11.
To access tickets, families can download the Sunflower Summer app.
For a full list of attractions, and links to download the app, visit https://sunflowersummer.org/.
Participating attractions in and around Wichita include:
- Botanica, Wichita
- Cheney State Park
- CityArts, Wichita
- El Dorado State Park
- Exploration Place, Wichita
Field Station: Dinosaurs, Derby
- Great Plains Nature Center, Wichita
- Harvey County Historical Museum and Archives, Newton
- Hillsboro Museums
- Hutchinson Zoo
- Kansas African American Museum, Wichita
Kansas Aviation Museum, Wichita
- Kansas Learning Center for Health, Halstead
Kansas Oil Museum, El Dorado
Kansas Wildlife Exhibit, Wichita
- Kauffman Museum, Newton
- Mark Arts, Wichita
- Mennonite Heritage & Agricultural Museum, Goessel
- Mid-America All-Indian Museum, Wichita
- Museum of World Treasures, Wichita
- National Glass Museum, Wellington
- Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita
- PBS Kansas Children's Education & Discovery Center, Wichita
- Rock River Rapids, Derby
- Sedgwick County Zoo, Wichita
- Tanganyika Wildlife Park, Goddard
- Ulrich Museum of Art, Wichita State University
Wichita Art Museum
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
- Wichita Wind Surge