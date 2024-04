Deborah Gdisis is our second member of the week!

Deborah stumbled onto NPR sometime in the '70s or '80s and started listening to KMUW in 1998. She loves all things news related and has been proudly supporting KMUW since 2016. Deborah's favorite show is Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me.

Deborah's favorite animals are dogs, especially Bart and Freddie, who she spends all of her time with.