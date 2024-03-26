How to better understand the teenagers in your life

Teens will tell you how badlythey’remisunderstood.

If you want to understand your adolescent, first get to know their brain. That’s exactly what a new book, “The Breakthrough Years: A New Scientific Framework for Raising Thriving Teens,” does.It’s the result of 7 years of studying adolescent brain and behavior.

And the Museum of the Contemporary American Teenager is putting that experience front and center in its series of exhibits extending all the way through next year, into the 2025 Smithsonian Folklife Festival.

We hear from teens and sit down with author Ellen Galinsky to talk about raising kids in the digital age.

