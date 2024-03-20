© 2024 KMUW
A teenager faces a new felony charge over the shooting at the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration

KMUW | By Associated Press
Published March 20, 2024 at 1:22 PM CDT
A stroller and trash left behind on at Union Station on Feb. 15, 2024, after a shooting the day before caused crowds to flee the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade.
Sam Zeff
/
KCUR/ File Photo
A stroller and trash left behind on at Union Station on Feb. 15, 2024, after a shooting the day before caused crowds to flee the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy is facing a new felony charge over the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration that killed one person and wounded almost two dozen others, local juvenile authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities said the teenager was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon in shooting at a person. He was being held since the Feb. 14 mass shooting on a lesser felony charge of resisting arrest. For an adult offender, the new charge would be punishable by between five and 15 years in prison.

Authorities said that a Jackson County Family Court judge will hold a hearing to determine whether the teenager will be tried as an adult.

A second 16-year-old also continues to be held on a lesser gun charge.

State authorities also have charged two men with second-degree murder and several weapons counts in connection with the shootings. Police said the shooting happened when one group of people confronted another for staring at them.

In addition, three other Missouri men have been charged in the shooting aftermath with federal counts related to the illegal purchase of high-powered rifles and guns with extended magazines.

Unsealed federal court documents said 12 people brandished firearms and at least six people fired weapons at the rally, which drew an estimated 1 million people to downtown Kansas City.
