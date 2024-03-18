© 2024 KMUW
Former President Donald Trump's words are under scrutiny once again

By Michel Martin,
Domenico Montanaro
Published March 18, 2024 at 6:21 AM CDT

During a campaign event in Ohio over the weekend, Trump warns of a "bloodbath" if he loses in November, and said some migrants are "not people."

