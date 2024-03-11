Ramadan begins in Gaza as famine stalks the territory

Muslims around the world are fasting for Ramadan. The holy month began in Gaza with ceasefire talks at a standstill, hunger worsening across the territory, and no end in sight to the Israel-Hamas war.

In the city of Rafah, war-weary Palestinians shopped at an open-air market to find whatever they could.

More than 31,100 people have been killed in Gaza since the war started on Oct. 7. That latest tally is from Gaza’s health ministry. More than two-thirds of Palestinians killed in ongoing air strikes from Israel are women and children.

Where does the possibility of a ceasefire stand as Ramadan begins?

