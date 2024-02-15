Chiefs parade shooting stemmed from dispute, not terrorism, Kansas City police say

This story will be updated.

The Kansas City Police Department still has three people in custody after Wednesday’s shooting at Union Station following the Chiefs parade and rally. Two of the three suspects KCPD took into custody are under 18.

Nearly a full day after the shooting, the prosecutor’s office has not filed charges against the suspects. KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said police are working closely with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office, but did not reveal additional information about the shooting. Graves said police recovered several firearms at the scene, but did not elaborate on the type of guns used in the shooting.

“I want to stress that preliminary investigative findings have shown there was no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism,” Graves said. “This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire.”

KCPD has now learned of 23 total victims from the shooting. Graves said the victims range in age from 8 to 47 years old. Half of the victims are under the age of 16.

The one confirmed fatality in the shooting was 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a radio DJ for local station KKFI and a mother of two.

Children’s Mercy Hospital is treating 11 children from the incident, nine of whom were shot. The hospital says its youngest patient is 6 years old. All of the children treated at the hospital are expected to recover and eight of the hospital’s 12 patients have been discharged.

Graves said investigators are still working to determine if anyone else was involved.

Sam Zeff / KCUR 89.3 A stroller and trash left behind on at Union Station on Feb. 15, 2024, after a shooting the day before caused crowds to flee the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade.

Law enforcement does not have any information on whether the shooting at Union Station and a reported shooting at 27th Street and Gilliam Road were related. However, Graves said the shooting that injured 23 people occurred at the west side of Union Station.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said he didn’t think the city will stop hosting parades or mass celebrations like the Chiefs rally. He said the city is still planning a St. Patrick’s Day parade next month.

“We’ve had parades like this before — we had one last year without this type of incident,” Lucas said. “There is a gun violence challenge in this community and many others. And there certainly is a gun violence challenge as it relates to major events. That, however, does not mean that Kansas City will stop having major events. We will do all we can to make sure people are safe.”