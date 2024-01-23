Game Mode: Saving classic video games

Think back to your earliest video game memories.

As technology changes and video games become increasingly released only on digital, many of the titles you grew up on may be unplayable today.

87% of classic video games — those released before 2010 — are in danger of being lost to time. That’s according to a study from the Video Game History Foundation.

Some companies are trying to rectify the situation by making more games available through subscription services, like Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo recently announced the availability of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games through the service. Only 25 out of a total 1,873 Game Boy games are still available for purchase.

In this edition of Game Mode, our series where we cover video games and the gaming industry, we’ll talk about the efforts being made to preserve classic video games.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5