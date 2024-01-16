What's new with COVID-19?

If it seems like everyone is sick – it might be the trifecta of viruses circulating the country.

Health officials say RSV, flu, and a new strain of COVID are leading to an uptick in respiratory illnesses in most states.And the Centers for Disease Control say JN.1, the latest COVID variant, is spreading quickly.

It’s also been almost4 years since the earliest days of the pandemic. Research on long COVID is telling us more about how the virus can linger in the body as a chronic disease. Those with long COVID experience dizziness, trouble sleeping, brain fog, and even exercise intolerance.

How concerned should we be about each new variant? And what are we learning about long COVID?

