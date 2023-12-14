The News Roundup - Domestic

Special counsel Jack Smith went to the Supreme Court on Monday asking the justices to quickly rule on whether or not former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Tesla announced a recall on its vehicles sold in the U.S. between Oct. 5, 2012, and Dec. 7 due to a flaw in a system that ensures drivers are paying attention while using the Autopilot feature.

The Biden administration has signaled it may be willing to cave to House GOP demands on immigration restrictions. In return, the White House is hoping to secure funding for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5