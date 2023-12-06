The last GOP debate of 2023

Four Republican presidential hopefuls will face off in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Wednesday night for the fourth debate of the 2024 primary. And it will be the smallest pool of candidates yet.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will all appear on stage together for the last time before next month’s Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary. The GOP frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, will skip the event and attend a fundraising event instead.

Foreign policy is again anticipated to be a major topic of the night as the the Israel-Hamas war wages on and Congress works to pass a bill proposed by the Biden administration that would provide funding for Israel, Ukraine, allies in the Indo-Pacific, and beefed-up resources on the southern border.

We’ll break down the final debate of 2023 with our panel of experts.

