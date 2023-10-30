More voting locations open Thursday in Sedgwick County
Early voting also will continue at the Sedgwick County Election Office.
Satellite voting will open Thursday [Nov. 2] at several locations around Sedgwick County.
The locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Early voting will continue at the Sedgwick County Election Office. It will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until noon Nov. 6.
All registered voters in Sedgwick County can go to any satellite voting location to cast their ballot. Voters are required to bring a valid photo ID.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Sedgwick County satellite voting locations
Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire
Goddard District Conference Center, 201 S. Main
Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas
Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays
Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian
Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mt. Vernon
Park City City Hall, 1941 E. 61st St. North
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St North
Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E. 13th St. North
Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St. North
St Andrew's Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Lane
Urban League, 2418 E. 9th St. North
Valley Center Community Center, 314 E. Clay St.
Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central
Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S. Greenwich Road
Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby