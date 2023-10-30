More voting locations open Thursday in Sedgwick County

Satellite voting will open Thursday [Nov. 2] at several locations around Sedgwick County.

The locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Early voting will continue at the Sedgwick County Election Office. It will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until noon Nov. 6.

All registered voters in Sedgwick County can go to any satellite voting location to cast their ballot. Voters are required to bring a valid photo ID.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Sedgwick County satellite voting locations

Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire

Goddard District Conference Center, 201 S. Main

Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas

Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays

Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian

Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mt. Vernon

Park City City Hall, 1941 E. 61st St. North

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St North

Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E. 13th St. North

Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St. North

St Andrew's Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Lane

Urban League, 2418 E. 9th St. North

Valley Center Community Center, 314 E. Clay St.

Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central

Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S. Greenwich Road

Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby