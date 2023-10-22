The 1A Movie Club sees 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'

In the 1920s, more than 60 wealthy Osage Native Americans were mysteriously murdered.

They were targeted because of the oil found on their land. The murders were brutal and went largely unchecked by local and state police in Oklahoma.

A century later, that story is being told on the big screen.

For this month’s Movie Club, we’re discussing “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a new film by director Martin Scorsese that some say could be his last. It was released in theaters last Friday.

The film follows the relationship of Mollie and Ernest Burkhart, played by actors Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ernest’s greedy uncle, William Hale, played by Robert De Niro.

It’s based on a book by the same name by journalist David Grann. We’ll hear part of an interview one of our guests did with him last week.

But what does this film get right about Native American culture? And what does it mean for the future of films featuring Indigenous characters?

