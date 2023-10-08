Israel declared war on Hamas after hundreds were killed in surprise attacks

Israel has not suffered a blow like this in 50 years.Not since Syrian and Egyptian forces crossed the southern border on Yom Kippur in 1973 has Israel reeled from such a heavy and deadly assault.

It was a relatively poor country then, isolated from its Arab neighbors who pledged to its destruction.The country is now rich, with embassies that crisscross the Middle East. Israel’s military and intelligence services are the envy of the region.

Death tolls are hard to verify. But Israeli officials say more than 600 Israelis have been killed in attacks from Gaza since Saturday.As many as 100 Israeli soldiers and civilians were kidnapped when Palestinian militants crossed the border and raided communities.

Retaliatory Israeli air strikes have killed more than 400 people in the Gaza Strip, with 2,300 wounded, Palestinian officials say.

We get the latest and hear how the U.S. and the world are responding.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5