Is the end of the writers strike in sight?

The Writers Guild of America and the major entertainment studios agreed Sunday on a new three-year contract.

It has raised hopes that the deal will end one of the strikes that has brought Hollywood to a halt.

Details of the agreement have yet to be made available. It still needs to be ratified by the WGA membership.

It’s been five months since the WGA began its strike against studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, over issues such as residual payments, staffing levels in writer’s rooms, and the use of artificial intelligence.

The two sides had been at an impasse all summer. Negotiations kicked into high gear last week with four top executives, Disney’s Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, and NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley,in attendance.Hollywood actors, represented by SAG-AFTRA, are still on strike.

