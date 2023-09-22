Less is more: how a 4-day workweek could make you and your company more productive

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Monday-Friday

Economist Juliet Schor leads four-day workweek trials in countries like the US, Brazil and Ireland. The results so far have been overwhelmingly positive, from revenue growth and lower turnover.

About Juliet Schor

Juliet Schor is an economist and sociologist at Boston College. Her research focuses on work, consumer society and climate change. She is also the author of the New York Times bestseller The Overworked American. She is currently leading an international team researching four-day workweek trials for 4 Day Week Global. She's also done extensive research on the sharing and gig economies and looked at the link between working hours and high carbon emissions. Schor's other books include After the Gig: How the Sharing Economy Got Hijacked and How to Win It Back and Plenitude: The New Economics of True Wealth. She has received numerous awards including Guggenheim and Radcliffe fellowships as well as the Leontief and Herman Daly prizes in economics.

