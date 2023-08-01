Some workers in Brazil get a late pass for staying up to watch women's World Cup

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. In the past, Brazil has allowed its public sector employees to turn up late for work so they could watch the men's national soccer team play in the World Cup. Now, for the first time in Brazil's history, that policy has been extended to the women's squad, too. It's part of the reason why an estimated 11 million people watched them defeat Panama 4-nil last week on TV. Next up, Brazil plays Jamaica on Wednesday. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

