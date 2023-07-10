Tammy McCann is an artist you should know

For more than 20 years, Tammy McCann has performing in jazz venues across the globe with her signature sultry vocals.

The Chicago-based singer got her start in the late 1990s as a gospel and opera performer, touring Europe with bands like the Wonderbrass and the Voices of Glory.

She trained to be an opera singer starting in high school, but she fell in love with jazz while in college. Her newest album, Do I Move You, is a fusion of her musical passions.

“This album is all of the genres I have poured myself into over the years,” she told 1A. “It’s my musical marinade.”

McCann will be performing at the NYC Jazzmobile Summerfest this week. She kicks off our new series, An Artist You Should Know, where we introduce you to artists under the radar that deserves mainstream recognition.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5