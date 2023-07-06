The News Roundup – International

An Israeli Defense Force operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin left at least twelve Palestinians dead and more than one hundred and twenty injured.

Tuesday was the hottest day ever recorded on Earth. The record for global temperature is one that scientists are predicting will be shattered many times in the coming years.

The king of the Netherlands apologized this week for his country’s role in the Atlantic slave trade. It’s a rare direct apology for a historical injustice from a sitting European monarch.

