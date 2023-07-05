© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The human labor powering AI engines

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published July 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT
A photo taken in Manta, near Turin, shows a computer screen with the home page of the artificial intelligence OpenAI web site, displaying its chatGPT robot.
A photo taken in Manta, near Turin, shows a computer screen with the home page of the artificial intelligence OpenAI web site, displaying its chatGPT robot.

You’ve seen the headlines. Artificial Intelligence is taking over jobs. But as anxieties over automation mount, AI is already responsible for the employment of millions of workers globally.

From chatbots to text-to-image generators, AI relies on human workers labeling and annotating the millions of images and words it references. But the work of feeding information to AI can be tedious, with unreliable pay and few opportunities for growth.

So, what do we know about this workforce? And as Congress moves to regulate AI, how are the industry’s gig workers being considered?

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Arfie Ghedi