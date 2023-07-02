Wichita Police continue to investigate Old Town nightclub shooting that injured 9

Seven people suffered gunshot wounds Sunday morning in a shooting inside an Old Town nightclub, according to Wichita police.

No one was killed but police said one person was critically injured.

The shooting took place about 1 a.m. at City Nightz, a club near First and Washington. Police said shots were fired from at least four guns inside the club.

Police have recovered the weapons and are working to determine whether they were the ones used in the shooting. One suspect was in custody.

The gunshot victims included five men between the ages of 21 and 34, a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman.

Police said two other people, a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old male, were trampled in the ensuing panic after the shooting as people tried to flee the building.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by last nights horrible tragedy,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said Sunday in a social media post. “We will not tolerate gun violence in our city and we must stand united against the alarming rise in gun violence.

“We must advocate for safer communities and continue proactive measures to prevent such tragedies, while fostering a culture of peace, empathy, and understanding.”

Wichita Police Detective Chris Merceau said during a news conference Sunday morning that police have been called to the nightclub about a dozen times this year for various incidents, including a report of an aggravated battery and a drive-by shooting on May 21.

He said police met with the club's owner after that incident and discussed the importance of using surveillance cameras and electronic wands to detect weapons on patrons. He said investigators will work to determine whether any of those recommendations were followed.