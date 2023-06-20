Gaga for goats: Dozens of grazers released in Wichita’s Sim Park to clear brush

Dozens of kids chowed down on poison ivy and other shrubs at Sim Park in Riverside Tuesday afternoon.

Normally, that might be concerning.

But these kids aren’t like the others – they’re baby goats, and they were released Tuesday as a part of Wichita’s new ecofriendly land management pilot program.

“One of the things I’ve been pushing … is that we get away from so much gas-powered equipment and focus more on efficient means of managing our parks,” said Tom Ewert, a member of Wichita’s park board. “And this is a prime example of that.”

Celia Hack / KMUW A kid, or a baby goat, chows down on a bush inside its paddock.

The city of Wichita typically burns brush or uses heavy machinery to keep parks free of weeds and overgrown plants, which is important to reduce fire hazard, said Megan Lovely, the city of Wichita’s spokesperson.

But goats are another land management option. They eat poison ivy, honeysuckle and other unwanted shrubs. Plus, they can scale terrains that might be more difficult for heavy equipment, like sandy areas.

So this summer, the city paid approximately $5,000 to Restoration Grazing, LLC – a goat grazing company – to clear about five acres of brush in Sim Park, between Sim Golf Course and the river.

If the project goes well, the city has more land they want the goats to munch on.

“It’s a similar cost to doing this with people and with machinery, so the cost probably isn’t the largest factor in garnering success of the program,” Lovely said. “So we’ll see how this does and we hope to move forward with more of this. It’s also just more whimsical.”

Celia Hack / KMUW Goats grazing in Sim Park on Tuesday.

Goats are also a more ecofriendly option, said Rex Rutledge, owner of Restoration Grazing, LLC.

“To me it’s just a shame that we go towards our sharp blades and chemicals now,” Rutledge said. “I think this could be a lifesaver for a lot of people.”

About 130 goats – 60 does and 70 kids – will go to work in Sim Park. It will take between two and three weeks for the goats to clear the five acres, Rutledge estimated.

A portable electric fence ensures the goats stay put and predators stay out. Rutledge says residents shouldn't touch the animals but are welcome to observe them and ask questions.

“I like to have faith that people are going to more or less do the right thing,” Rutledge said. “I feel like if people see me and meet me and see that I’m just another guy just trying to make his business work that hopefully they’ll have a little humanity and … not try to sabotage what I’ve got going on here.”

The goats will stay in the park overnight. Rutledge posted signs around the fence with his number – 850-543-4205 – to call in case of suspicious activity.