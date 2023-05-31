Mike Pence expected to announce 2024 run for president

Former Vice President Mike Pence plans to announce his campaign for president on June 7 at an event in Des Moines, according to a source familiar with the campaign.

Pence has been signaling his plans for several months with several stops in early voting states like New Hampshire and Iowa and the announcement of a super PAC supporting his bid. Pence will join at least nine other Republicans attempting to unseat former President Trump as the frontrunner for the GOP nomination.

In the past several weeks Pence has previewed a campaign focused on returning the Republican party to traditional GOP themes like expanding free markets, fiscal responsibility, supporting American allies abroad and small government. He has also made more pointed attacks on Trump, his former running mate, by invoking his own faith and family values and promising to respect the constitution.

Alex Brandon / AP / AP President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 27, 2020.

Trump's former right-hand teased in recent months that he was considering running for office.

"We're giving it consideration in our house. Prayerful consideration," he recently said.

Pence has reportedly been assembling his campaign team leading up to the announcement.

In a November 2022 interview with NPR's Steve Inskeep, Pence said his draw to the presidency boils down to sense of service. He said he believes that the people want to get back to the policies he and Trump championed during their time in office: a strong military; conservative courts; support for allies and standing up to enemies.

"But I think they long for leadership that could unite our country around our highest ideals and demonstrate the kind of respect and civility that the American people show each other every day," Pence told Inskeep. "You know, our politics is very divided right now, maybe more than any time in my lifetime. But you know, moving back to Indiana, shopping at the grocery store, going to the gas station, being back around family and friends, traveling the country, I'm not convinced that the American people are as divided as our politics."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.