School's out, but free meals continue at nearly 40 Wichita locations

For children who depend on free breakfasts and lunches during the school year, summer can be a hungry time.

“The need doesn’t go away,” said Cheryl Johnson, director of nutrition services for the Kansas Department of Education. “It’s exciting to be able to ensure children have access to nutritious meals and snacks during the summer months.”

Beginning May 30, nearly 40 school cafeterias and other sites around Wichita will offer free breakfasts or lunches as part of the annual summer food service program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The program is open to all children ages 18 and under. No reservations are required, and there are no qualifying guidelines or paperwork to fill out. Just show up at any meal location at the designated time to get a free meal.

Because of a change in federal regulations, Wichita sites will no longer be allowed to offer grab-and-go meals. Children must be present to receive a meal, and all meals must be consumed onsite.

Across the state, more than 600 sites will serve free meals. Some rural areas are still allowed to offer grab-and-go meals or weekly meal packs that include breakfast and lunch.

Johnson said many sites also feature story times, games and other learning opportunities.

“So (children) not only get a nutritious meal, but they also have an enrichment activity and social time with other children," she said.

To find a meal site in your area, call 866-3-HUNGRY, or text “food” to 304304.

Here are this year’s Wichita locations. The program is offered weekdays unless otherwise noted. Some begin serving May 30 and others on June 5; check with the location for exact dates.

