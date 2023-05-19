A special edition of Engage ICT on the future of higher education with Jenn White

What does the future of higher education look like in Kansas and around the country? Colleges nationwide are facing budget shortfalls and programs in the humanities and sciences are some of the first to face cuts. In Kansas, higher education funding declined by 23 percent in the last decade. Rural universities, including Emporia State, are letting go of dozens of tenured professors citing declining enrollment.

Our panelists for this conversation are:



Max McCoy – Professor of Journalism at Emporia State University

Cammie Kennedy – College and Career Center at Wichita East High School

Shirley Lefever – Executive Vice President and Provost at Wichita State University

Click here to see a list of further reading resources on the topic of the future of higher education, provided by Wichita Public Library.

Support for KMUW's Engage ICT comes from Keith and Georgia Stevens.