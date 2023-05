NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Harvey Dong about the closing of the Berkeley shop Eastwind Books, and the decades he and his wife and co-owner Beatrice spent promoting Asian-American authors.

Music from Tino's Barbershop Quartet in Action, used with permission from Curtis Choy and the Manilatown Heritage Foundation.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.