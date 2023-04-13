The News Roundup - International

A young, racist gun enthusiast is reportedly responsible for one of the worst intelligence leaks in Pentagon history. The man worked at a military base and posted classified material about Ukraine’s efforts in its fight against Russia to a Discord server.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is spending his time these days meeting with global leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron drew criticism after a three-day state visit this week for saying that Europe must not be drawn into the conflict between the U.S. and China over Taiwan. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva landed on Wednesday for his visit with President Xi.

Two people are dead and some 20 people are missing after a migrant boat sank off the coast of Tunisia this week. The U.N. reports that 441 migrants have died crossing the Mediterranean so far in 2023.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

