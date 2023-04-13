The News Roundup - Domestic

Amid an uncertain future surrounding the abortion medication mifepristone, Democratic governors across the nation are stockpiling the drug in order to protect abortion access in their states.

The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is suing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) over what Bragg describes as a “brazen” campaign to attack and intimidate his office’s investigation into Donald Trump. Jordan is subpoenaing former prosecutors from Bragg’s office and demanding documents pertaining to the investigation.

A gunman in Louisville, Kentucky, killed 5 people during a live-streamed attack on a local bank. The attacker, an employee, injured nine others before police shot them.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

