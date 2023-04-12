© 2023 KMUW
A Pentagon leak reveals how the U.S. spies on friends and foes

WAMU 88.5
Published April 12, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin participates in the US-Philippines 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue Plenary Session on Promoting Regional Security at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin participates in the US-Philippines 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue Plenary Session on Promoting Regional Security at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

In Washington today, there’s growing concern over highly classified Pentagon documents leaked online. They’re providing a rare window into how the U.S. spies on allies and foes alike – and that’s rattling officials here in D.C. 

On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters: “I will tell you we take this very seriously and we will continue to investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it.”

So far, we know this: The leaked files include military assessments on the war in Ukraine and CIA reports on a range of global issues.They came to widespread attention when some appeared on Telegram, a messaging app widely used in Russia. 

As of now, this leak could be America’s worst intelligence breach in a decade. 

For more, Jenn White is joined by Lara Seligman who’s writing about the leak of more than 100 documents.Lara covers the Pentagon for Politico.   

