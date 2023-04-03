Wichita school district announces leadership changes for next school year
The changes include new principals at North, Southeast and West High.
The Wichita school district — the state's largest — has announced leadership changes for the 2023-24 school year, including new principals at several schools and some changes to district administration:
- Kelly Bielefeld, executive director of college and career readiness, recently was named superintendent. He will replace Alicia Thompson, who is retiring.
- Sherie Frazey, principal at Nelson Elementary in Haysville, will be executive director of elementary schools, replacing Michelle Cuda, who is retiring.
- Kristina Bowyer, principal at Spaght Elementary, will be director of the district's English for Speakers of Other Languages program.
- Kathy Stybr, principal at Isely Elementary, will be director of elementary schools.
- Melissa Zieammermann, executive director of student support services (elementary), replaces Heath Peine, who left the district.
- Ryan Alliman, executive director of student support services (secondary), replaces Erica Shores, who moves to mediation and due process supervisor.
- Chris Asmussen, assistant principal and athletic director at Valley Center High School, will be the district's director of athletics, replacing Kaleb Stoppel, who is leaving the district.
Secondary schools:
- Stephanie Smith, assistant principal at Northwest High, to principal at West, replacing Mark Jolliffe, who is retiring.
- Ben Mitchell, principal at Southeast High, to principal at Gateway, replacing Greg Kohlman, who is retiring.
- Claudia Cooper, assistant principal at East High, to principal at Southeast.
- Kristina Murray, principal at Mayberry Middle School, to principal at North High, replacing Stephanie Wasko, who is retiring.
- Jacob Henning, assistant principal at Southeast, to principal at Mead Middle School, replacing Martin Mills, who is retiring.
- Patric Jackson, assistant principal at Southeast, to principal at Stucky Middle School, replacing Lura Jo Atherly, who is retiring.
- Stephanie Uffendell, assistant principal at Wilbur Middle School, to principal at Wilbur, replacing Mitch Linn, who is retiring.
- Joshua Wilbert, assistant principal at Jardine Middle School, to principal at Jardine, replacing Matt Creasmen, who is taking another position in the district.
- Jacob Johnston, assistant principal at Hamilton Middle School, to principal at Christa McAuliffe Academy, replacing Tara Craddock, who is leaving the district.
- Rachel Oliver, assistant principal at Southeast, to principal at Mayberry Middle School.
- Eric Shipman, principal at Clearwater Intermediate and Middle School, to principal of the Future Ready Center.
Elementary schools:
- Matt Snodgrass, principal at Gammon Elementary, to principal at Isley, replacing Kathy Stybr.
- Christine Cottrell, principal at Irving, to principal at Gammon.
- Rachel Cole, assistant principal at Allen, to principal at Irving.
- Cody Shew, assistant principal at Cloud, to principal at Franklin, replacing Susanne Smith, who is retiring.
- Sam Le, principal at Price-Harris, to principal at Gardiner, replacing Larry Perlman, who is retiring.
- Tara Parton, principal at Mueller, to principal at Price-Harris.
- Tawyna Glover, assistant principal at Enterprise, to principal at Mueller.
- James Quillen, assistant principal at Linwood, to principal at Ortiz, replacing Jeanna Hernandez, who is leaving the district.
- Sarah Shaef, assistant principal at Colvin, to principal at College Hill, replacing Ann Patterson, who is taking another position in the district.
- Tara Hall, principal at White, to principal at Clark, replacing Lichelle Alford, who is leaving the district.
- Glen Williams, assistant principal at Seltzer, to principal at White.
- DeLynne Osborne, assistant principal at Spaght, to principal at Spaght.