© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wichita school district announces leadership changes for next school year

KMUW | By Suzanne Perez
Published April 3, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT
wichita_public_schools_sign.jpg
Stephan Bisaha
/
KMUW/File photo

The changes include new principals at North, Southeast and West High.

The Wichita school district — the state's largest — has announced leadership changes for the 2023-24 school year, including new principals at several schools and some changes to district administration:

  • Kelly Bielefeld, executive director of college and career readiness, recently was named superintendent. He will replace Alicia Thompson, who is retiring.
  • Sherie Frazey, principal at Nelson Elementary in Haysville, will be executive director of elementary schools, replacing Michelle Cuda, who is retiring.
  • Kristina Bowyer, principal at Spaght Elementary, will be director of the district's English for Speakers of Other Languages program.
  • Kathy Stybr, principal at Isely Elementary, will be director of elementary schools.
  • Melissa Zieammermann, executive director of student support services (elementary), replaces Heath Peine, who left the district.
  • Ryan Alliman, executive director of student support services (secondary), replaces Erica Shores, who moves to mediation and due process supervisor.
  • Chris Asmussen, assistant principal and athletic director at Valley Center High School, will be the district's director of athletics, replacing Kaleb Stoppel, who is leaving the district.

Secondary schools:

  • Stephanie Smith, assistant principal at Northwest High, to principal at West, replacing Mark Jolliffe, who is retiring.
  • Ben Mitchell, principal at Southeast High, to principal at Gateway, replacing Greg Kohlman, who is retiring.
  • Claudia Cooper, assistant principal at East High, to principal at Southeast.
  • Kristina Murray, principal at Mayberry Middle School, to principal at North High, replacing Stephanie Wasko, who is retiring.
  • Jacob Henning, assistant principal at Southeast, to principal at Mead Middle School, replacing Martin Mills, who is retiring.
  • Patric Jackson, assistant principal at Southeast, to principal at Stucky Middle School, replacing Lura Jo Atherly, who is retiring.
  • Stephanie Uffendell, assistant principal at Wilbur Middle School, to principal at Wilbur, replacing Mitch Linn, who is retiring.
  • Joshua Wilbert, assistant principal at Jardine Middle School, to principal at Jardine, replacing Matt Creasmen, who is taking another position in the district.
  • Jacob Johnston, assistant principal at Hamilton Middle School, to principal at Christa McAuliffe Academy, replacing Tara Craddock, who is leaving the district.
  • Rachel Oliver, assistant principal at Southeast, to principal at Mayberry Middle School.
  • Eric Shipman, principal at Clearwater Intermediate and Middle School, to principal of the Future Ready Center.

Elementary schools:

  • Matt Snodgrass, principal at Gammon Elementary, to principal at Isley, replacing Kathy Stybr.
  • Christine Cottrell, principal at Irving, to principal at Gammon.
  • Rachel Cole, assistant principal at Allen, to principal at Irving.
  • Cody Shew, assistant principal at Cloud, to principal at Franklin, replacing Susanne Smith, who is retiring.
  • Sam Le, principal at Price-Harris, to principal at Gardiner, replacing Larry Perlman, who is retiring.
  • Tara Parton, principal at Mueller, to principal at Price-Harris.
  • Tawyna Glover, assistant principal at Enterprise, to principal at Mueller.
  • James Quillen, assistant principal at Linwood, to principal at Ortiz, replacing Jeanna Hernandez, who is leaving the district.
  • Sarah Shaef, assistant principal at Colvin, to principal at College Hill, replacing Ann Patterson, who is taking another position in the district.
  • Tara Hall, principal at White, to principal at Clark, replacing Lichelle Alford, who is leaving the district.
  • Glen Williams, assistant principal at Seltzer, to principal at White.
  • DeLynne Osborne, assistant principal at Spaght, to principal at Spaght.
Tags
Local Newseducation
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
See stories by Suzanne Perez