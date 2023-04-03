Wichita school district announces leadership changes for next school year

The Wichita school district — the state's largest — has announced leadership changes for the 2023-24 school year, including new principals at several schools and some changes to district administration:



Kelly Bielefeld, executive director of college and career readiness, recently was named superintendent . He will replace Alicia Thompson, who is retiring.

. He will replace Alicia Thompson, who is retiring. Sherie Frazey, principal at Nelson Elementary in Haysville, will be executive director of elementary schools, replacing Michelle Cuda, who is retiring.

Kristina Bowyer, principal at Spaght Elementary, will be director of the district's English for Speakers of Other Languages program.

Kathy Stybr, principal at Isely Elementary, will be director of elementary schools.

Melissa Zieammermann, executive director of student support services (elementary), replaces Heath Peine, who left the district.

Ryan Alliman, executive director of student support services (secondary), replaces Erica Shores, who moves to mediation and due process supervisor.

Chris Asmussen, assistant principal and athletic director at Valley Center High School, will be the district's director of athletics, replacing Kaleb Stoppel, who is leaving the district.

Secondary schools:

Stephanie Smith, assistant principal at Northwest High, to principal at West, replacing Mark Jolliffe, who is retiring.

Ben Mitchell, principal at Southeast High, to principal at Gateway, replacing Greg Kohlman, who is retiring.

Claudia Cooper, assistant principal at East High, to principal at Southeast.

Kristina Murray, principal at Mayberry Middle School, to principal at North High, replacing Stephanie Wasko, who is retiring.

Jacob Henning, assistant principal at Southeast, to principal at Mead Middle School, replacing Martin Mills, who is retiring.

Patric Jackson, assistant principal at Southeast, to principal at Stucky Middle School, replacing Lura Jo Atherly, who is retiring.

Stephanie Uffendell, assistant principal at Wilbur Middle School, to principal at Wilbur, replacing Mitch Linn, who is retiring.

Joshua Wilbert, assistant principal at Jardine Middle School, to principal at Jardine, replacing Matt Creasmen, who is taking another position in the district.

Jacob Johnston, assistant principal at Hamilton Middle School, to principal at Christa McAuliffe Academy, replacing Tara Craddock, who is leaving the district.

Rachel Oliver, assistant principal at Southeast, to principal at Mayberry Middle School.

Eric Shipman, principal at Clearwater Intermediate and Middle School, to principal of the Future Ready Center.

Elementary schools: