A new BBC documentary sheds light on Indian Prime Minister Modi

A new documentary from the BBC about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making waves. So much so, that India’s government invoked emergency laws to block the documentary on social media.

The film investigates the leader’s alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots that killed over a thousand people. Some estimates place the number of deaths at over 2,000.

Modi is a high-profile leader on the global stage, visiting with President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi-Jīn Ping, and Russian President Vladmir Putin over the past three years.He remains popular in India and is widely expected to win a third term in office.

But as the new documentary points out, there are concerns about his Hindu nationalist agenda and where he’s taking the country.

We talk about Modi, his path to leadership, and India’s future.

