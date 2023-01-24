Wichita Festivals reveals artwork, details for 2023 Riverfest

Wichita Festivals announced that Adam Anderson is the designer of the 2023 Wichita Riverfest poster and artwork.

Anderson said he chose a design that represents festivities the Riverfest has offered in the past 50 years. His work will appear on Riverfest merchandise, including festival buttons.

The annual artwork competition is sponsored by Emprise Bank.

This year marks the 51st festival, which will take place from June 2-10. The festival will host its traditional events including live music, a food court and fireworks. Last year, the Riverfest hosted Grammy-award winning country music singer Willie Nelson.

Buttons for admission can be purchased online from April 17 through May 7 for $10. Starting on May 8, buttons will be available for purchase at area QuikTrip locations for $15, and $5 for children. Children five years and younger will get into the festival for free.

More information is available at https://wichitafestivals.com.