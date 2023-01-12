Joni Mitchell wins Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from Library of Congress

Joni Mitchell is this year's winner of the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from the Library of Congress. Since the lifetime achievement award was established in 2007, it has gone exclusively to A-list celebrities such as Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie.

Mitchell is the third woman to be recognized, after Carole King in 2013 and Gloria Estefan (in tandem with her husband Emilio) in 2019.

Since emerging from the Canadian coffeehouse scene nearly 60 years ago, Mitchell has been a pathbreaking voice in folk music and beyond, with recordings such as Blue, Clouds and Ladies of the Canyon.

"Joni Mitchell's music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages," said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden in a statement. "Joni Mitchell's music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes. We are honored to present the Gershwin Prize to this musical genius."

"This is a very prestigious award," Mitchell said in the Library of Congress press release. "Thank you for honoring me."

The award will be presented during a concert scheduled to be broadcast nationally on PBS on March 31.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.