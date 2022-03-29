2022 Spring Pledge Drive Drawing
James Taylor is coming to Wichita and we have tickets! In fact, we'll be holding several drawings over the course of our Spring Pledge Drive.
Drawing 1: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
If you make a donation to support KMUW by 5:00 p.m. today—by calling 316-978-6700, online, or through the KMUW app—you’re automatically entered in our drawing for a pair of tickets to see James Taylor and his All-Star Band when they come to Intrust Bank Arena on July 16, plus a $50 gift certificate for The Public in Old Town. The winner will be announced on air Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 5:30 pm CT and will also be posted here.
Drawing 2: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Today's drawing is for anyone who made a donation to KMUW between 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 and 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 by calling 316-978-6700, online, or through the KMUW app—you’re automatically entered in our drawing for a pair of tickets to see James Taylor and his All-Star Band when they come to Intrust Bank Arena on July 16, plus a $50 gift certificate for The Public in Old Town. The winner will be announced on air Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 5:30 pm CT and will also be posted here.
Drawings 3 & 4: Thursday, March 31, 2022
Our first drawing is for sustainers! One of the many perks of sustaining memberships is always being included in the giveaways and drawings! If you were already a sustainer at the beginning of this pledge drive, you are automatically entered into the random drawing from all sustainers for 2 tickets to see James Taylor and his All-Star Band + a $50 gift certificate to Public in Old Town. The winner will be announced on air Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. CT. and will also be posted here.
Our second drawing today is for anyone who made a donation to KMUW between 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 and 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 by calling 316-978-6700, online, or through the KMUW app—you’re automatically entered in our drawing for a pair of tickets to see James Taylor and his All-Star Band when they come to Intrust Bank Arena on July 16, plus a $50 gift certificate for The Public in Old Town. The winner will be announced on air Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 5:30 pm CT and will also be posted here.
Drawing 5: Friday, April 1, 2022
Today's drawing is for anyone who made a donation to the KMUW 2022 Spring Pledge Drive by mail—you’re automatically entered in our drawing for a pair of tickets to see James Taylor and his All-Star Band when they come to Intrust Bank Arena on July 16, plus a $50 gift certificate for The Public in Old Town. The winner will be announced on air Friday, April 1, 2022 at 5:30 pm CT and will also be posted here.
Official Rules
- Anyone can enter the drawing online through this link.
- The winner will be notified when they can pick up their prize at the KMUW studios.
- Employees of Wichita State University are not eligible to win.