Nina Totenberg on the power of friendships

KMUW | By Beth Golay
Published December 16, 2022 at 6:47 AM CST
npr_nina_totenberg_001
Allison Shelley
/
NPR
Nina Totenberg at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., May 21, 2019.

Nina Totenberg is a name—and voice—heard often on public radio. As NPR's Legal Affairs Correspondent, she has been breaking down the news of the Supreme Court for listeners since 1975. Early in her career, a phone call to a source began as a law lesson, and ended with a near 50-year friendship... with Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

This friendship is one of many featured in Nina Totenberg’s new book, Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships. I recently had the pleasure of speaking with Nina Totenberg about these friendships, the importance of journalism, and much more. Here's our conversation.

Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships by Nina Totenberg was published by Simon & Schuster.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

