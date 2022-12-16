Nina Totenberg on the power of friendships

Nina Totenberg is a name—and voice—heard often on public radio. As NPR's Legal Affairs Correspondent, she has been breaking down the news of the Supreme Court for listeners since 1975. Early in her career, a phone call to a source began as a law lesson, and ended with a near 50-year friendship... with Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

This friendship is one of many featured in Nina Totenberg’s new book, Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships. I recently had the pleasure of speaking with Nina Totenberg about these friendships, the importance of journalism, and much more. Here's our conversation.

Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships by Nina Totenberg was published by Simon & Schuster.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.



Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors

Haley Crowson - producer

Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator

Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.