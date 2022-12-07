Vaccination Nation: Children and RSV

Hospitals around the country are straining to manage an influx of patients, many of whom are battling respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

RSV is a common seasonal infection among children and poses the greatest threat to newborns and those over 65.

While most RSV cases are mild, this year, the number of kids falling seriously ill is high.

The virus peaked in early November and data from the CDC shows that nationally, cases are trending downward. But in many states, cases are on the upswing, causing children’s hospitals to reach capacity.

Many experts warn that travel and gatherings this holiday season may lead to another surge in RSV cases, alongside increases in flu and COVID-19 cases.

We convene a panel to discuss the phenomenon and unpack the data on RSV.

