Kelly maintains lead over Schmidt in early voting

With about 10 percent of the vote in, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly continues to hold a large lead over Republican Derek Schmidt in the Kansas governor’s race.

Kelly, who is seeking her second term, was leading 61 percent to 37 percent. That’s with 399 of the 4,040 districts reporting.

Much of the vote in western Kansas, traditionally a Republican stronghold, has not been reported yet.

Schmidt, who served three terms as attorney general, is making his first run at governor.

In other statewide races, Democrat Chris Mann also has a large lead over Republican Kris Kobach in the race for attorney general, 61 to 39 percent. The two are competing to replace Schmidt as the state’s top law enforcement official.

Incumbent state treasurer Lynn Rogers, a Democrat from Wichita, is leading his race against Republican Steven Johnson in early voting. Rogers was appointed treasurer by Kelly in 2020 after serving as her lieutenant governor.

On the two ballot measures, the amendment dealing with the election of sheriffs was winning while the amendment that would give the legislature more oversight of the governor was trailing.

In the first set of unofficial results from Sedgwick County, two County Commission incumbents were trailing. The early results were based on 75,000 ballots.

Democrat Kelli Grant held a slight lead over Republican Pete Meitzner, who is seeking a second term. And Republican Ryan Baty was leading Democratic incumbent Lacey Cruse.

Incumbent Republican Jim Howell was leading his race against Democrat John McIntosh.

The question of whether to elect Wichita school board members by district also was winning in early voting. More than two-thirds of the early votes favored changing the way board members are elected.

