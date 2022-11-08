© 2022 KMUW
Here are the key 2022 election results from Kansas

KMUW | By Gabe Rosenberg,
Daniel Wheaton
Published November 8, 2022 at 3:00 AM CST
election_results_KS_fb - Copy.jpg
Crysta Henthorne
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas is electing a governor, U.S. senator and every U.S. House seat in 2022.

It's Election Day! Polls open in Kansas at 7 a.m. CT and close at 7 p.m. CT.

Some counties may choose to open polls earlier and close later. If you are still waiting in line at closing time, you have a right to cast a ballot — stay in line!

Find your polling place and sample ballot at the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.

Want more info on how to vote and what's on your ballot? Check out this Kansas election guide from KCUR. (En español.)

Find live election results below. Results will begin updating after polls close.

Roxie Hammill

Key races we're watching

The biggest election in Kansas this year is the governor's race between incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt. There's also a major constitutional amendment ballot issue, proposed by Republicans in the Kansas Legislature, that would limit the governor's regulatory power.

For U.S. Senate, Republican Sen. Jerry Moran is running for reelection against Democrat Mark Holland. And every U.S. House seat is up for a vote, with new lines and voters thanks to redistricting.

Kansas will elect statewide offices from treasurer to secretary of state. KCUR is paying close attention to the Kansas Attorney General's race between Democrat Chris Mann and Republican Kris Kobach, who's attempting a political comeback.

Don't forget about judges: You'll see a number of names up for retention votes on your ballot, including six of seven justices on the Kansas Supreme Court — which could determine how far lawmakers could go to restrict abortion rights under the Kansas Constitution. Here's a guide to making an informed decision when voting for judges.

Live election results

