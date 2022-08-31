As teens wait for work, ag firms turn to guest workers to tend to Midwest cornfields
For decades, corn detasseling was a customary summer job for teenagers in Nebraska and the rest of the Corn Belt. In recent years, however, agriculture companies are relying more on migrant labor to do this work through a visa program meant to supplement the local workforce.
