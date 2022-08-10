Experts discuss how Kansas schools are coping with nationwide teacher shortage

The school year is starting back up and among the challenges brought on by the pandemic is the nationwide teacher shortage. KMUW's Engage ICT convened on August 9 to discuss this historic problem with local educators and administrators. Our panelists for this conversation are:



Katie Harmon , USD 259 peer consultant

, USD 259 peer consultant Suzanne Perez , KMUW's education reporter

, KMUW's education reporter Lori Listerman , Wichita Northwest High School paraeducator

, Wichita Northwest High School paraeducator Dr. Brenda Cain , Emporia State University adjunct instructor

, Emporia State University adjunct instructor Jill Wood, coordinator for Teacher Apprentice Program, Wichita State University's School of Education

Here is the recorded conversation:

Click here to see a list of further reading and resources on the topic of The Teacher Shortage, provided by Wichita Public Library.

