KMUW’s Engage ICT brings our community together with thoughtful conversation. Each month we take a deep dive into a major topic with a panel of local experts, and live stream our hour-long conversation at engageict.org and KMUW’s Facebook page. Since 2016 we’ve covered a myriad of topics, from healthcare to homeschooling, immigration to environmentalism.

Experts discuss how Kansas schools are coping with nationwide teacher shortage

KMUW | By Sarah Jane Crespo
Published August 10, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT
Engage ICT 2022 08 Teacher Shortage still.jpg

The school year is starting back up and among the challenges brought on by the pandemic is the nationwide teacher shortage. KMUW's Engage ICT convened on August 9 to discuss this historic problem with local educators and administrators. Our panelists for this conversation are:

  • Katie Harmon, USD 259 peer consultant
  • Suzanne Perez, KMUW's education reporter
  • Lori Listerman, Wichita Northwest High School paraeducator
  • Dr. Brenda Cain, Emporia State University adjunct instructor
  • Jill Wood, coordinator for Teacher Apprentice Program, Wichita State University's School of Education

Here is the recorded conversation:

Click here to see a list of further reading and resources on the topic of The Teacher Shortage, provided by Wichita Public Library.

