The News Roundup – International

The matter of where the COVID-19 pandemic began has been settled: the virus’ origin has been pinpointed to a wet market in Wuhan, China.

The European Union has agreed to cut down on its gas usage so as to avoid a situation where its member countries would have to ration their petroleum due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Pope Francis apologized to indigenous communities in Canada over the church’s past abuses of Native people. However, the Pope’s decision to don a headdress on the trip has raised eyebrows in the communities to whom he and the Church are trying to apologize.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

