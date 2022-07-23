'Wait Wait' for July 23, 2022: With Not My Job guest Nathan Lane

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Tom Papa, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Nathan Lane and panelists Matt Rogers, Cristela Alonzo and Josh Gondelman. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

London Broil; Hey, I'm Bitin' Here!; Bennifer II: The Wedding

Panel Questions

An Unknown Toy Legend Returns

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about the phrase "Like A Flamingo," which popped up in the news this week, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Nathan Lane answers our questions about Nathan's Famous

Nathan Lane is a legendary actor of stage and screen, a three-time Tony Award winner and Emmy record-breaker. He's easily one of the world's most famous Nathans, but what does he know about Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Panel Questions

40 is the new 21; All Nip, No Slip; Stars of Track and Field Unite Against Randos.

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Who's A Good Boy Workout; A Resting Place For Books and Bodies; The Not-So-Friendly Dinosaur

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together, what will be the next thing from the early 2000s to make a comeback.

